NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Enedo due to rights issue (41/21)

The Board of Enedo Plc (Enedo) has decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is EUR 0.20 per share. The Ex-date is March 12, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in Enedo (ENEDO). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845836