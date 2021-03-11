Anzeige
11.03.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Enedo due to rights issue (41/21)

The Board of Enedo Plc (Enedo) has decided on a rights issue whereby
shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every one (1) share held.
The subscription price is EUR 0.20 per share. The Ex-date is March 12, 2021.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards
in Enedo (ENEDO). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845836
