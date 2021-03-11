PRESS RELEASE

Eventive Sets New Standard To Protect Premium Content Against Leaks and Piracy

New partnership with NAGRA enablesprotection of online screening platforms for virtual cinema through advancedforensic watermarking and multi-DRM solutions

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - March 11 2021- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its forensic watermarking and multi-DRM solutions have been selected by U.S.-based Eventive, the leading platform in virtual cinema to protect every film on its virtual screening platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept audiences from gathering in-person, forcing festivals and live events to deliver content through online channels. As a result of this digital shift, a major surge in online piracy has been observed since the outbreak of the pandemic, with an increase in traffic to illicit sites which in some cases have managed to dupe consumers into paying for a subscription to pirated content.

With NAGRA's enhanced security solutions, Eventive can securely adapt to this new environment by enabling film festivals, distributors, and live event organizers to provide their content online to industry players and viewers while ensuring copyrighted materials are protected from content leaks and theft. This enables Eventive to increase the security of its virtual screening packages and on-demand content library, with no impact to delivery performance or client engagement. As a result, Eventive can better control piracy across its platform, safeguard its content and track down stolen content and distribution channels should an event occur.

"NAGRA offers the most secure content protection technology available for content streaming, making their solutions the obvious choice to protect our films and ensure an unmatched online experience for audiences and organizers alike," said Eventive Cofounder, Iddo Patt. "Together we're setting a new standard for virtual screening platforms by giving content owners and event organizers the confidence and the peace of mind that their most valuable assets are protected against piracy."

NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking identifies the source of a content leak quickly and efficiently so that effective anti-piracy action can be taken. The highly scalable multi-DRM solution delivers content protection by leveraging both platform DRM and advanced features to maximize service reach and achieve operational efficiency. Both NAGRA's forensic watermarking technology and multi-DRM solution are part of NAGRA's active streaming protection toolkit and are key components of NAGRA's comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy.

"Our work with Eventive is just one of many examples of what is possible when you combine NAGRA's watermarking and multi-DRM solutions to protect the revenue and integrity of streaming services against piracy," said Jean-Philippe Plantevin, VP Anti-Piracy at NAGRA. "We applaud Eventive for watermarking all of its film content, including premium titles as well as content from smaller independent filmmakers, to ensure that creativity can be protected from both content and service piracy."

About Eventive

Founded by independent film insiders in 2015 and based in Memphis, Tennessee, Eventive has emerged as the leading platform for virtual cinema screenings for distributors, filmmakers, film festivals and art houses around the world. Platform offerings include advanced antipiracy and DRM measures, user-friendly ticketing, live event integration, marketing features, and membership support. Learn more at eventive.org.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

