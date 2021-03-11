The prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade now in its 12th edition, saw over 400 brands from more than 45 countries named "Brand of the Year" in the 2020-2021 World Branding Awards, nominated by over 250,000 consumers across the globe.

Amongst the top tier brands listed as Global Tier winners are Beijing Tong Ren Tang, CoCo, Faber Castell, Fender, Heinz, IKEA, LEGO, Lurpak, McCain, Netflix, PILOT, Spotify, Yakult, and Yamaha, amongst others.

Regional Tier winners include Anchor (New Zealand), Cotton On (Australia), Elkjøp (Norway), LuLu (United Arab Emirates), Isetan and Uniqlo (Japan), amongst others.

Celebrated National Tier winners from the Philippines are FERN-D (Vitamins Supplements), SM Cinema (Entertainment Cinemas), SM Supermalls (Shopping Centre/ Mall), and Tanduay (Alcoholic Beverages Spirits), all of which are returning winners, along with Ayala Land (Property Developer), Jollibee (Quick Service Restaurants), and LBC Express (Logistics), amongst many others.

Winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes. There can only be one winner in each category per country.

The voting and nomination had taken place amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic whilst many countries were faced with restriction measures that had greatly disrupted the economic landscape. The Awards celebrates the innovative and creative ways these successful brands have managed to remain distinct and relevant to their consumers over the past year.

"This is a celebration of the best marketers from across the globe. The Awards are an acknowledgment of the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market," said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

"To be a winner at the Awards, a brand has shown that they have built themselves up to such a degree that they are placed amongst the best brands in the world," said Danny Pek, Chief Executive of the World Branding Forum.

Now in its seventh year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes.

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

