The prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade now in its 12th edition, saw over 400 brands from more than 45 countries named "Brand of the Year" in the 2020-2021 World Branding Awards, nominated by over 250,000 consumers across the globe.

Amongst the top tier brands listed as Global Tier winners are CoCo, Faber Castell, Fender, Heinz, IKEA, LEGO, Lurpak, McCain, Netflix, PILOT, Spotify, Yakult, and Yamaha, amongst others.

Regional Tier winners include Anchor (New Zealand), Cotton On (Australia), Elkjøp (Norway), LuLu (United Arab Emirates), Isetan and Uniqlo (Japan), and Shopee (Singapore), amongst others.

Numerous victories were in sight for Malaysian brands with many first-time winners including AEON (Retailer Department Stores), CS Chan (Retailer Furniture), Digi (Telecommunications Mobile), Thai Odyssey (Health Beauty Massage Therapy), Top Glove (Healthcare Gloves), Twisties (Snack Foods Corn Based), and Unifi (Broadband/Internet Service Provider).

Returning National Tier winners from Malaysia include Getha (Retailer Beds Mattresses), MR. D.I.Y. (Retailer Home Improvement), Munchy's (Biscuits), Spritzer (Water), and Tenaga Nasional (Energy/Power).

Singapore brands that bagged the National Tier award include Axe Brand (Medicinals Traditional), BreadTalk (Bakery), and StarHub (Telecommunications Mobile).

First-time winners from Singapore also include Ayam Brand (Canned Food), FoodRepublic (Food Courts/Halls), Kenko Wellness (Health Beauty Massage Therapy), and Shopee (Retailer Online) winning the Regional award, amongst many others.

Winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes. There can only be one winner in each category per country.

The voting and nomination had taken place amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic whilst many countries were faced with restriction measures that had greatly disrupted the economic landscape. The Awards celebrates the innovative and creative ways these successful brands have managed to remain distinct and relevant to their consumers over the past year.

"This is a celebration of the best marketers from across the globe. The Awards are an acknowledgment of the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market," said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

Now in its seventh year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes.

