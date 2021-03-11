Epos Now Launches Major Push into Nigeria

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, has launched its cloud point of sale (POS) solution in Nigeria , making its first entry into the African market.

The move follows a year that saw Epos Now enjoy rapid international growth, driven by expansions into Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and Latin America which has helped accelerate revenues to over 100% growth year-on-year. The move into Nigeria marks the next phase in Epos Now's internationalisation strategy which will see the point of sale specialist take its SaaS solution into developing economies around the world.

Nigeria has been chosen as the launchpad for Epos Now's entry into Africa due to its status as a rapidly expanding market for fintech and payment technology. Nigeria has recently established itself as the primary location from which to launch wider expansions into Africa, and Epos Now will be looking to satisfy a growing demand for affordable point of sale and merchant services technology in sub-Saharan Africa. In preparation for the expansion, Epos Now has partnered with Epos Solutions Nigeria, a leading provider of point of sale technology in the country.

Specifically, Epos Now's system will offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the ability to open new digital revenue streams, connect to a global customer base, and cater to rapidly shifting consumer habits in the current climate. Crucially, the system will also give merchants in Nigeria the opportunity to manage their online and physical operations from a single system.

Epos Now's VP of Strategic Partnerships EMEA, Ryan Heaphy, said: "Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing markets for point of sale and payments technology, and our products and services are well-placed to meet the demand for advanced, affordable cloud POS solutions. With the right partnership in place, we look forward to helping thriving SMBs leverage the latest cloud technology to run their operations more efficiently and reach new customers."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.