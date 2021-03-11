NexHealth Partners With SmileDirectClub's Partner Network to Offer Seamless Digital Booking Service Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / NexHealth, the first patient experience platform built for doctors and developers, announced today a new partnership with SmileDirectClub's Partner Network , the next generation oral care company's direct-to-office channel and the first hybrid in-office and telehealth solution for clear aligner therapy.

With the partnership, the SmileDirectClub Partner Network is using NexHealth's Universal EHR API to build custom scheduling tools for its affiliated practices. Aligner therapy patients can now easily view and book real-time availabilities with SmileDirectClub affiliated dentists, providing a seamless end-to-end patient experience directly from SmileDirectClub.com.

"It's a privilege to be a part of SmileDirectClub's mission to provide accessible care to consumers," says NexHealth CEO Alamin Uddin. "Now, patients will experience a convenient way to book appointments that also boosts efficiency for dental practices and their office staff."

"The rapidly growing SmileDirectClub Partner Network offers practices a turnkey solution for growth, and NexHealth ensures a seamless integration of bookings for our customers and their patients," said Chris Thompson, VP of the Professional Channel, SmileDirectClub.

"More than ever, dental practices need solutions that allow doctors to focus on providing the highest level clinical care, and that's exactly what the NexHealth API integration helps us offer to our 1,000+ affiliated Partner Network practices."

About NexHealth

NexHealth is the Patient Experience Platform helping thousands of doctors, hundreds of developers, and millions of patients with EHR-integrated real-time online scheduling, patient communications, digital paperwork, and more.

NexHealth was founded in 2017 by Alamin Uddin and Waleed Asif, both recognized by Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2018 for Healthcare innovation. NexHealth's mission is to accelerate healthcare innovation by connecting patients, doctors, and developers.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get the same clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

