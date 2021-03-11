Company Wins Best-in-Show for Industry's First Membership-Driven Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS)

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Cyvatar today has been recognized as the gold award winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for best cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS). Such prestigious recognition is a testament to the company's unparalleled innovation as the de facto operating system for all of its members' security programs.

Cyvatar's all-in-one platform delivers the industry's first-of-its-kind cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) offering. Cyvatar offers the perfect blend of technology, people, and processes so that organizations actually achieve better protection and resilience from their investments, rather than throwing more and more tools at their security problems, hoping one of them will work.

"We are proud to be recognized for our revolutionary work in bringing the membership economy to cybersecurity," said Cyvatar Founder and Chief Executive Corey White. "Today's organizations have an average of 108 cybersecurity solutions and when breaches happen they buy even more. But buying the best lock available doesn't make a home truly safe, and the same is true for security. Technology alone can't deliver the results organizations need, but the right mix of technology, human capital, and proven processes can, and that's what our CSaaS offering brings to the table."

Cyvatar's exclusive ICARM approach adds expert advisers and successful processes to best-of-breed security tools for superior compliance and cyber-attack protection. This proprietary five-step method guarantees proper installation, configuration, assessment, remediation, and maintenance for every Cyvatar technology solution so that organizations actually achieve better protection and resilience from their investments. And because Cyvatar's method is continuous, it protects against attack vectors that haven't even surfaced yet.

"Congratulations to Cyvatar for being recognized as the gold award winner in the highly competitive 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the awards program. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2021 awards reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

Cyvatar was selected from organizations around the world that vied for top honors. Its disruptive, game-changing platform delivers fast, affordable, fully managed security programs for any size business; processes designed to provide outcomes, continuous remediation, and ongoing solution maintenance; and the ability for all of its members to execute their security strategies at speed and scale.

About CyvatarCyvatar is committed to cybersecurity for everyone. As the industry's first subscription-based, cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) company, it's our mission to transform the way the security industry builds, sells, and supports cyber solutions. We empower our members to achieve successful outcomes by providing expert advisors, proven technologies, and a strategic process roadmap to guarantee results that map to their business drivers. Our approach is rooted in proprietary ICARM (installation, configuration, assessment, remediation, maintenance) methodology that delivers smarter, measurable security solutions for superior compliance and cyber-attack protection faster and more efficiently, all at a fixed monthly price. And because we're a subscription, members can cancel anytime. Cyvatar is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations around the world. Begin your journey to security confidence at https://cyvatar.ai/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

