Sprayground Brings Jungle Vibes with Rare Shoe Collection in Partnership with the Colombian Army

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Global backpack and influential streetwear brand Sprayground announced today the long-awaited part 2 of the Made in Colombia combat boot collection in collaboration with the Colombian Army.

Originally made to mark the end of 50 years of war in 2019, the rebellious combat boot collection was first seen at Sprayground's inaugural New York Fashion Show, as worn by hip-hop artist Rich the Kid as he walked the runway during the Fight Club themed NYFW '19 show.

Two years on, the collection marks part two, with an elevated new design, showcasing Sprayground's iconic shark graphic on a cargo pattern embodying a futuristic military look. What also makes the product super unique and gives customers a well-rounded experience is the collectable packaging. The boots are presented in a replica Colombian Army personal item tin box then wrapped inside an authentic heavy duty reusable sack.

The concept of the shoe collection was created after David Ben David received a call from the Colombian Army that they wanted to promote 'Made In Colombia' boots to mark the end of the war with the rebel army after 50 years. David flew straight to Bogota to meet with the government and officials where he visited the army factory. The factory had been in business for over 35 years, producing high-quality army boots that were made of Italian leather and built and tested for all terrains - making them the ultimate all-weather boot, with a dope street style.

Taking inspiration from these boots, David took the classic army boot design and added Sprayground's iconic 'Shark Mouth' on the back heel, a hidden zipper and keeping with the aesthetic, adding authentic military lace ups.

Sprayground founder and creative director, David Ben David, said: "This is a collection very close to my heart - I loved that the concept was about taking one of the most important items when at war into a fashion art item that represents peace! The first collection was a HUGE success, so i'm super excited to see the second collection blow Sneakerhead minds!"

Only 280 pairs have been made - making it one of Sprayground's most exclusive collections in the past 10 years. We know they will go in minutes - will you be one of the lucky customers?

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr, The Colombian Army and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All Product is made in limited runs and never produced again!

