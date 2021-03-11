Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.03.2021 | 18:34
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
11-March-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(The "Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and 
Persons Closely Associated with them 
 
1.            Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
a)            Name                                Annette Barbara Powley 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                   Non-executive Director/PDMR 
b)            Initial notification / amendment    Initial notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
b)            LEI                                 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                      Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
              Description of the financial instrument 
 
a) 
 
              Identification Code 
                                                      GB00BFYYL325 
b)            Nature of the transaction               Purchase of shares - acquired as part of a dividend reinvestment. 
                                                      Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                  93.8938p       326

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 11.03.2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           MGCI 
LEI Code:       549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95367 
EQS News ID:    1175076 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
