Flow Traders NV: ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PROPOSAL OF TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PROPOSAL OF TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW) announces the nominations of Linda Hovius and Ilonka Jankovich for appointment as new members of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Rudolf Ferscha as member of the Supervisory Board. Eric Drok is handing over the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to Rudolf Ferscha and intends to step down from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM.

Linda Hovius and Ilonka Jankovich will be appointed to the Supervisory Board as new independent members within the context of the Corporate Governance Code with an effective date of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval. Regulatory approval for their proposed appointments has been obtained from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Linda's extensive focus on board leadership and governance matters along with Ilonka's substantial technology and venture capital experience will strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile by broadening its overall expertise and knowledge.

With Eric Drok having conveyed to the Supervisory Board his intention to hand over the Chairman role, and his intention to step down from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM, the Supervisory Board in its meeting today has unanimously appointed Rudolf Ferscha as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Eric has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Flow Traders since July 2015.

Rudolf Ferscha was also appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board in July 2015. He has since served as Chairman of the Remuneration & Appointment Committee, and as a member of the Trading & Technology Committee and of the Risk Committee. Rudolf will be reappointed to the Supervisory Board as an independent member within the context of the Corporate Governance Code with an effective date of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval. Regulatory approval for Rudolf's proposed reappointment has been obtained from the DNB.

Flow Traders will propose these appointments to its shareholders at the upcoming AGM, scheduled for 23 April 2021.

As of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval, the Supervisory Board of Flow Traders will comprise the following members: Rudolf Ferscha (Chairman); Jan van Kuijk (Vice-Chairman); Olivier Bisserier; Roger Hodenius; Linda Hovius; and Ilonka Jankovich. Flow Traders will therefore meet the proposed Dutch legislative requirement that at least one-third of its Supervisory Board consists of women and one-third consists of men.

Jan van Kuijk, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Eric has made a tremendous contribution to the growth and prosperity of Flow Traders during the first six years of its life as a public company. Under his guidance, our business has broadened its regional footprint in Asia, UK and Italy as well as expanded its US presence, with net profit growing from €68 million in 2014 to €464 million last year, and the number of employees having increased from 200 to more than 550. During this time, his main focus was on establishing sound and robust governance. In addition, under his leadership, the composition of both the Management and Supervisory Boards have been continuously adjusted to reflect the evolving needs of the company. Everyone here at Flow Traders would like to thank him for his leadership and guidance over the years and we all wish him well for the future. I am also delighted to welcome Linda and Ilonka as new members of the Supervisory Board and look forward to them applying their wealth of combined knowledge and experience to the future success of Flow Traders.

"Last but not least, I would like to congratulate Rudolf on his new role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His contributions and advice since our IPO are highly valued, and so is his profound knowledge of our industry, both from a leadership as well as from a professional investor perspective. We all look forward to supporting him and our new generation of Supervisory Board Members in guiding Flow Traders going forward"

Eric Drok, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "After nearly six years as Chairman and safe in the knowledge that the Supervisory Board has the right composition to fulfil the tasks ahead, I have concluded that now is the appropriate time for me to pass the baton. I am particularly pleased that the company is welcoming two new highly experienced female Supervisory Board members. I have always believed that Flow Traders is a special and unique company, with extraordinary employees, and I am truly confident that it is well positioned for a great future ahead."

Rudolf Ferscha is a founding partner of financial infrastructure and technology investors Gledhow Capital Partners and of fund management firm Mainberg Asset Management. His experience includes Management Board positions at Goldman Sachs Bank in Frankfurt and at Deutsche Boerse AG, as Chairman of the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as CEO of derivatives exchange EUREX, as well as non-executive roles at credit rating agency Moody's and on the Public Oversight Board of the UK Financial Reporting Council.

Linda Hovius is an independent boardroom consultant, focusing on leadership alignment, board assessment and governance issues. She was founder and managing partner of Aberkyn Change Leadership Partners. Before that, she worked for 20 years with McKinsey & Company in Amsterdam. She is currently also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal FloraHolland and Triple Jump and Vice-Chair of the KHMW. She previously held non-executive and advisory board positions with a.o. Frans Hals Museum, NV HMS, Stichting Lezen & Schrijven, Max Geldens Stichting, Vereniging Rembrandt and Stichting De Nieuwe Kerk. Linda Hovius studied History of Art and Law in Amsterdam and holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management/Wharton School.

Ilonka Jankovich is a serial entrepreneur and investor. After a successful legal career, she built two market leading companies in the HR space, which were acquired by Monster and Randstad. In 2013, she became an investor in the Worktech space by starting the corporate venture fund for Randstad. For three years, she was on the Supervisory Board of NS, the Dutch National Railways. She currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of Crunchr, Brazen, Shiftboard and Exact. Recently, she co-founded Taptrove Ventures, a venture fund focussing on investing in Worktech start-ups in Europe and the US. Ilonka Jankovich studied Law at the University of Leiden.

Further details will be announced in the Convening Notice for the upcoming AGM.



