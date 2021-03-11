DJ 2CRSi SA: Additional information about Blade.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Additional information about Blade. 11-March-2021 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Additional information about Blade Strasbourg (France), 11 March 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, provides additional information to its shareholders regarding the Blade company and the ongoing legal proceedings. Update on Blade SAS As announced on 3 March, Blade SAS, the specialist of cloud PC for video game players, has been placed in receivership by the Paris Commercial Court. The official receiver in charge of the proceedings has set the deadline for submitting takeover offers at midday on 19 March 2021. Update on Blade Corp It appears the US subsidiary, Blade Corp, has also been placed under "Chapter 11" bankruptcy protection in the United States. The Group's contracts with Blade Corp are similar to those established with Blade SAS: the servers provided remain the property of 2CRSi[1] until all lease payments or instalments are paid by Blade. 2CRSi's exposure to Blade Corp is as described in the press release of 3 March 2021. As in France, 2CRSi will initiate legal procedures without delay to recover the equipment owned by the Group. Several options available As well as selling the recoverable hardware, a takeover of Blade could ensure continuity. The Group therefore remains fully confident that it will find a satisfactory solution to the current situation. - END - Next event: 2020/2021 revenue on 29 April 2021 after market close. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group generated pro forma turnover of EUR141m. The Group today has around 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Chief Executive Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 1 56 88 11 19 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] 2CRSi used a lease financing solution for some equipment. In this case, the financer retains ownership until the lease payments and the purchase option are settled in full. The Group's financial liabilities in respect of contracts with Blade Corp total EUR1.2m. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - update Blade EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1175079 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175079 11-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)