WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Stuttgart
11.03.21
15:46 Uhr
5,660 Euro
+0,140
+2,54 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,70018:33
Dow Jones News
11.03.2021 | 18:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Additional information about Blade.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Additional information about Blade. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Additional information about Blade. 
11-March-2021 / 18:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Additional information about Blade 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 11 March 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, provides additional information to its shareholders regarding the Blade company and the 
ongoing legal proceedings. 
 
Update on Blade SAS 
As announced on 3 March, Blade SAS, the specialist of cloud PC for video game players, has been placed in receivership 
by the Paris Commercial Court. 
The official receiver in charge of the proceedings has set the deadline for submitting takeover offers at midday on 19 
March 2021. 
 
Update on Blade Corp 
It appears the US subsidiary, Blade Corp, has also been placed under "Chapter 11" bankruptcy protection in the United 
States. 
The Group's contracts with Blade Corp are similar to those established with Blade SAS: the servers provided remain the 
property of 2CRSi[1] until all lease payments or instalments are paid by Blade. 
2CRSi's exposure to Blade Corp is as described in the press release of 3 March 2021. 
As in France, 2CRSi will initiate legal procedures without delay to recover the equipment owned by the Group. 
 
Several options available 
As well as selling the recoverable hardware, a takeover of Blade could ensure continuity. The Group therefore remains 
fully confident that it will find a satisfactory solution to the current situation. 
 
- END - 
 
Next event:  2020/2021 revenue on 29 April 2021 after market close. 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and 
environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group generated pro forma turnover of EUR141m. The 
Group today has around 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in 
more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi                   Actifin                 Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon         Simon Derbanne          Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Executive Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com     sderbanne@actifin.fr    jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70       +33 1 56 88 11 14       +33 1 56 88 11 19 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] 2CRSi used a lease financing solution for some equipment. In this case, the financer retains ownership until the lease payments and the purchase option are settled in full. The Group's financial liabilities in respect of contracts with Blade Corp total EUR1.2m. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - update Blade EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1175079 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175079 11-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
