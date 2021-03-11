CoreDial Launches CoreNexa Microsoft Teams Integrator

Cloud Communications Leader Now Delivers Robust Business Communications Through Microsoft's Proven Collaboration Platform

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced the general availability launch of its CoreNexa Microsoft Teams Integrator on March 15, 2021. As a result of this new highly-requested integration, CoreDial Partners can now seamlessly deliver CoreNexa's proven calling functionalities to current and prospective customers using the Microsoft Teams platform.

MS Teams usage skyrocketed in 2020, with enterprise software company Aternity estimating that Teams saw an increase of 894 percent, to a total of over 150 million daily active users. The rapid adoption of the Teams platform has created an urgent need among channel partners for solutions that integrate with Teams. CoreDial opted for a thoughtful and value-oriented approach to addressing this need, and has been rigorously testing its MS Teams Integrator since Q4 2020.

CoreDial's integration uses Teams' direct routing feature to allow users to make and take calls through CoreNexa from within the MS Teams platform. Once the Teams Integrator is set up, Teams users have access to the full suite of CoreNexa's calling services, including 3-way calling, call transfer, call waiting and more. Partners looking to add Teams licenses to CoreNexa business customers must ensure that each user has the appropriate Microsoft small business or enterprise license, with the correct phone system add-on; users with a Microsoft E5 license have the phone add-on already included.

"Integrating MS Teams with the CoreNexa platform provides our Partners tremendous flexibility and will create opportunities for the channel to expand and grow business with existing customers, and to secure new and larger customers," explained Alan Rihm, CoreDial's Chief Executive Officer. "CoreNexa offers complete cloud communications services including voice, video, collaboration, messaging and contact center services to business customers, and for those customers already using MS Teams, the CoreNexa MS Teams Integrator rounds out the offering. It helps extend the usefulness and capabilities of MS Teams, and enables our Partners to deepen their value with their customers."

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 35,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

