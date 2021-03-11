Carnival PLC - Cunard to offer summer staycation sailings

Cunard to offer unique and luxurious summer staycation sailings

Voyages to go on sale this month

VALENCIA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard will offer a series of UK voyages on Queen Elizabeth, providing a unique and luxurious staycation opportunity this summer for British guests. More details will be revealed later this month.

Sailings will be from Cunard's home port of Southampton and will be in UK coastal waters, seeking out the very best of the summer sunshine. Cunard's flexible booking terms will be applicable for these voyages, so guests will be able to book with confidence.

These new UK staycation voyages will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment.

"With the UK Government confirming that domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for British residents looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer," said Simon Palethorpe, president, Cunard. "These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine."

"However, with international travel restrictions still in place, we unfortunately need to cancel a number of departures. We know how much everyone is desperately looking forward to longed-for holidays overseas, so to all affected by this news, I am sincerely sorry for the disappointment this will cause," added Palethorpe.

Sailings on Queen Victoria are now cancelled for departures up to and including August 27, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth's summer Mediterranean fly cruise season and all departures up to and including October 11, 2021 are cancelled.

Queen Mary 2's current program is affected by a number of factors and all departures up to and including November 12, 2021 are cancelled.

All guests whose cruises have been cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of what they paid. This 125% Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking.

Alternatively, 100% refund is available through the form on www.cunard.com

