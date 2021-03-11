National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA Announces 7th Annual FFCON21 Digital 'Breaking Barriers' FinTech Conference

FFCON21 to connect HR talent and explore accelerated Fintech trends and innovations paving the way to mass adoption and scale

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), organisers of Canada' foremost Fintech conference, is pleased to announce the return of FFCON for its 7th consecutive year. The annual FFCON Digital Event, held in association with Toronto Finance International (TFI), will take place May 11-13, 2021.

Building on the success of previous conferences, this year's event -- titled 'Breaking Barriers' -- will bring together an international community of leading voices in fintech, digital banking, tokenization, blockchain, CBDCs, digital identity, AI, capital markets innovation, EDI (equality, diversity and inclusion) and sustainable, open, and alternative finance.

"Fintech is evolving quickly and breaking barriers," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO of the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada. "Fintech is no longer niche - it is a permanent technological evolution that is changing the world of finance by high growth fintech companies and incumbent financial institutions. It's rewiring financial services for the new economy and setting new standards that also demand new regulations. Most importantly, it's about improving access and delivering better financial products, services and outcomes for everyone especially consumers and small to midsize enterprises (SMEs)."

The theme of FFCON21 reflects the growth and challenges that the Canadian Fintech industry has had to navigate through to foster scalability and mainstream adoption, made all the more complicated through the disruption caused by Covid-19.

"Our Fintech ecosystem has become a great strength in the greater Canadian innovation landscape. COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of change in the industry and highlighted the important role digital innovation plays in the competitiveness of the financial services sector. Rapidly changing consumer habits and ways of delivering products and services offers a significant opportunity for Canadian Fintechs" Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, Toronto Finance International

Beyond covering important fintech topics, FFCON21 will offer an engaging and fast-paced interactive agenda, including investor speed dating, sports-inspired Fintech Draft pitching and demo competitions designed to identity and feature emerging fintech stars, debates, round table discussions, digital ebooths and virtual expo, 1-on-1 networking opportunities and unique experiences. Delegates and partners can build their knowledge base, launch or scale an idea or collaborate digitally with visionary entrepreneurs and investors.

New to FFON21 this year, organizers are adding an HR fintech talent marketplace to connect anyone seeking new opportunities with high growth companies, and a 'deep dive' masterclass series on the topic of decentralized finance as part of its quarterly Global Fintech Now program for VIP passholders.

The multi-day event will run from May 11-13 inclusive with daily content to span feature themes of Digital Innovation and Breaking Barriers, Creation & Growth and Global Future Forward. Updates to the evolving programme and speaker lineup can be found on the FFCON21 website.

Registration Now Open

Registration for FFCON21 Breaking Barriers is now open with special early bird rates for delegates, exhibitors and startup packages available for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased at https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/.

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insurtech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org.

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca.

About FFCON

FFCON21 (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its seventh year, FFCON21, held in association with Toronto Finance International, will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, open banking, digital identity, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, capital markets innovation, sustainable and alternative finance.

Further information about the conference can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com.

