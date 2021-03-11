Entrepreneur & Fitness Expert Perry Lieber Featured in New TMCnet Article

Perry Lieber has been featured in a recent article for TMCnet, a popular platform for the latest tech news, to discuss how technology has impacted the health and wellness industry.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Perry Lieber, the founder and president of Foundwellness, "the workplace workout," and a member of the National Academy of Sports Medicine, was published in a recent TMCnet article. TMCnet is the world's leading full-service news portal with thousands of articles and exclusive features on the most up-to-date technology news with more than 750,000 visitors and 20 million page views per month.

In the article, Perry Lieber discusses three significant ways the health and wellness niche has been influenced by technological advancements, from Telehealth to information and video-sharing platforms and wearable technology.

While Telehealth has been around for several years, it's been highly underutilized compared to a regular doctor visit. Recently, however, Telehealth has proven a powerful tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and preserve much-needed resources. According to Lieber, Telehealth has many advantages, including remote patient monitoring for chronic conditions, as well as virtual appointments for individuals recovering from invasive medical procedures at home.

As a health expert with more than ten years of experience in coaching, Perry Lieber is keen to observe the ways in which technology has affected the fitness sector. He has already noted several changes, including the growth of online fitness tutorials and credible medical websites.

He writes: "Thanks to websites like YouTube, all people need is an internet connection to have millions of fitness classes at their fingertips. Searches for fitness videos can even be tailored to your liking, such as requesting videos that don't require any equipment or can be done in a small space."

A common theme from Lieber's article is that technology is increasing the health and fitness knowledge available to us by making it more convenient to search for wellness-related info and adopt more personalized health plans.

To learn more about technology and the health and fitness sector, you can read Perry Lieber's full article on TMCnet here.

About Perry Lieber

Perry Lieber is a health and fitness expert and entrepreneur in Santa Barbara, California. He graduated from the University of California, where he earned a Bachelor's in English and a minor in Sports Science and Nutrition. He also participated in his first Ironman competition, an endurance multisport event that involves swimming, cycling, and running over various distances.

Lieber opened his very own elite training facility called The Workplace, where he provides one-on-one training to a range of clients, including celebrities, professional athletes, and top executives. After building a long-term relationship with one of his clients, he was allowed the opportunity to provide his expert training to a small company. The success of this endeavour motivated him to launch Foundwellness. Foundwellness is a fitness program aimed at businesses to increase productivity, promote a positive work environment, and boost employee satisfaction. Today, he continues to grow his brand and educate individuals on the importance of exercise and proper nutrition.

