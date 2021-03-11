Aspiritech, a pioneer in autism advocacy, acceptance, and meaningful employment opportunities for neurodivergent adults,has received a $3,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Apiritech employs over 120 men and women on the autism spectrum in their software testing facility. Aspiritech's website advertises that its employees have "intense focus, attention to detail, strong visual processing abilities, exceptional technical expertise, and a lack of boredom with repetitive tasks" ideal talents for providing software quality assurance (SQA) services. Global corporations trust Aspiritech with critical work that directly impacts their bottom line, such as regression testing, data migration, test design, compatibility testing, design consistency, and other SQA services. Aspiritech is proud to provide best-in-class deliverables while helping fill a vital employment gap.

Executive Director Brenda Weitzberg says she is "grateful to SBBRG for this grant opportunity. SBBRG's gift helps Aspiritech realize our mission of empowering individuals on the autism spectrum to fulfill their potential through meaningful employment combined with social opportunity." Weizberg continues, "SBBRG's donation makes a real difference in their lives. It is vital during this very uncertain year, as we continue to challenge the stereotypes and misconceptions about neurodivergent individuals with autism."

The SBBRG grant will make a significant contribution to the company's ACE Fund that:

Assists with transportation, housing, or short-term unexpected medical, family, and other emergency expenses

Changes the quality of life of the company staff by funding programs incorporating fitness, health and wellness, and independent living

Empowers Aspiritech employees through funding continuing education opportunities, advocacy programs, and other social services

"As a technology-driven organization, SBB Research Group understands the importance of software testing and analysis. We are excited to support a local organization that employs adults on the autism spectrum that takes advantage of their unique skills," said Matt Aven, SBBRG's COO.

For more information about Aspiretech, please visit www.aspiritech.org

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

