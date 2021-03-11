Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Opens the First of its Kind REMI Broadcast Hub Creating a Complete REMI Workflow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) completes multimillion dollar 11,000 sq. ft. REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas Nevada making this innovative method of producing content immediately available.

BMG's Systems Integration Division designed and built this first completely remote-controlled broadcast hub. BMG's REMI Broadcast Hub functions much like a data center, providing a wide array of cloud production and outsourced broadcast services. The BMG workflow enables technicians to bring in video and audio to the Hub from remote locations around the world. At the same time, creative and technical teams from around the world are able to remotely access all of the equipment at the Hub, creating one seamless workflow.

During the last year, BMG has successfully produced an average of 70 hours per week of live REMI programming. BMG has been utilizing this full REMI production model from a prototype facility it built in 2020 in Las Vegas and a BMG designed and built facility in Chicago. The workflow offers multicamera live switching from various remote locations, with directors, TD's, AD's, playback, prompting, virtual set operators and editors all at various locations around the world. This REMI workflow enables productions access to the very best creative and technical talent while also reducing the cost of production.

The REMI Broadcast Hub supports BMG's Live Production division specializing in news, sports, entertainment, and event production. The REMI Broadcast Hub also enables BMG to support clients providing disaster recovery services, and cloud hosting of technology such as vMix systems, storage systems and availability of occasional services a client may need to augment their own facilities. For clients considering building their own production facilities they could build a studio and leverage BMG's control rooms and staffing services as needed, reducing capital cost, space, and labor. Services can be paid for as needed.

REMI Broadcast Hub Features

Multiple Control Rooms Remote Interview Capture Pods Editorial Facilities Content Storage

Master Control Services Extensive Transmissions Services Virtual Set Production Graphics Production

"BMG has always been committed to leveraging emerging technology to provide clients the highest quality productions and flexible solutions. We are excited to lead the industry in providing this new workflow," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer. "We are currently building an exciting array of scalable REMI field solutions to deploy to bring remotes back to the broadcast hub" said Megan Kirst Senior Vice President, Systems Integration.

For samples of BMG REMI workflows go to: BMG REMI

Broadcast Management Group is a full service media company with six practice groups:live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development,long-term production staffing, systems integration, and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art Broadcast REMI Production Hub and custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington.

