The International SOS Foundation today launched the annual Global Duty of Care Awards to recognise organisations and honour their investment and innovation in protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce.

This year's theme is Empowering the Future of Workforce Resilience: Redefining Duty of Care in a COVID-19 World.

There are three new Award categories; COVID-19 Ambassador (individual contributor), COVID-19 Agility Response and Inclusion Diversity. The Awards will be supported by a panel of sector-leading expert judges* and a host of internationally recognised organisations.

The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company, as Gold sponsor of the 2021 Duty of Care Awards Summit.

Joe Vasquez, Head of Chubb's Global Accident and Health business says, "The last twelve months have presented significant challenges to organisations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their people. Duty of Care is an essential mechanism in redefining business resilience. We are delighted to participate in the advocacy of Duty of Care and recognising organisations who have made superior achievements."

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "The world has drastically evolved due to COVID-19. Duty of Care, now more than ever, sits in the spotlight of organisations' top concerns globally. Recognising businesses that have demonstrated resilience and agility during such turbulent times is incredibly important. Sharing their expertise can help to shape the business world, providing insight into critical health and safety best practice for resilient workforces.

Information for Entering the 2021 Global Duty of Care Awards

To learn more, visit www.dutyofcareawards.org.

Organisations and individuals may enter here.

The awards entries close on Friday 30 April 2021

The awards shortlist will be announced on Monday 14 June 2021

One winner will be selected and presented an award for each category. Winners will be announced during the Summit Awards taking place virtually 21-23 September 2021.

The 2021 Global Duty of Care Awards will be presented in the following categories:

COVID-19 Ambassador (individual contributor) *NEW

COVID-19 Agility Response *NEW

Inclusion Diversity *NEW

Communications

Innovation

Remote Resilience

Sustainability

Organisation Judge name Judge Title Location ASIS International Peter O'Neil CEO United States Birkbeck University Dr Rachel Lewis Professor Occupational Psychologist United Kingdom The Employee Mobility Institute Deborah de Cerff Founder Australia Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Karla Guerrero Lozoya Stakeholder Council Chairwoman Mexico International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton Secretary General France International Organisation of Employers (IOE) Pierre Vincensini Senior Adviser Switzerland Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, State of Minnesota Nancy Leppink Senior Advisor United States UN Global Compact Network Australia Kylie Porter Executive Director Australia

The 2021 Duty of Care Awards will take place during the Duty of Care Summit, held on 21-23 September 2021. Now in its fourth year, the Summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. Register here to be among the first to receive the full agenda and access to tickets.

