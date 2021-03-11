Just One Dime: Why Quitting A Corporate Job Was Seth Kniep's Best Decision, And How That Lead To Over One Million In Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Meeting Seth Kniep today, it's hard to be anything short of impressed with what he's built. With his company, Just One Dime, Seth, and his team manage over $100 million in annual Amazon revenue. Getting to this point, however, was just one step on his journey forward. Years prior, Seth was working in the sales department at Apple, consistently outperforming all 800 of his fellow sales peers. Despite his professional success on paper, getting his card declined was an incident happening far too often.

"I'll never forget the feeling of my heart sinking when my wife called me from the grocery store, "Hey Seth, our debit card just got declined, and I'm standing in front of a line of 15 people waiting for checkout." This started to happen so regularly my wife began to dread grocery shopping," Seth recalls.

Like anyone would, Seth took this opportunity as motivation and began to work harder to prove himself in his job. It worked, and Seth soon had offer letters from two different departments at trillion-dollar companies within a week. Knowing this was a huge shift in his life, he carefully chose a manager role for a tech support team across the US.

"Once in my role, I found the funny thing was, the freedom I thought I was gaining became less. I was needed constantly, yet that need did not transfer to my bank account. Living the American dream, I spent my days building someone else's dream. I worked my heart out year-round and received annual raises just big enough to buy a few extra bags of coffee every month to medicate my stress with caffeine. And my $24,000 credit card debt was growing," Seth says.

Seth saw his corporate job affecting all aspects of his life - especially his relationship with his family. His heart was no longer in the job, and he knew he needed to leave. He took time with Dave Ramsey's teaching to crush his debt and sought out every resource he could on eCommerce.

"I devoured every blog and book I could find on how to build income streams. One day, I noticed the coins sitting in my beat-up mini van's ashtray. An insane idea entered my head. I picked up a dime. "How many times would I have to double this to reach $100,000?" I grabbed a calculator. Twenty times. "That can't be true!" I re-did the math. Yes. Double a dime 20 times, and it explodes to exactly $104,857.60. Suddenly I knew what I needed to do," Seth recalls.

That was the turning point for Seth. His motivation from that point forward took him through many industries, including vapes and e-cigarettes, rideshares, eBay reselling, cremation necklaces, and finally, Amazon sales.

"I remember the day I got a notification from Amazon. "Sold!" Within a few weeks, the cremation urns were selling 10 times a day, around $10 profit a pop. This was big money to me. I used all the profits to buy more inventory. All the cash we received for turning our house into a ghost town we used to launch another product on Amazon. Our Amazon store began to grow. I launched another product. And another. Every penny I made, I put right back into launching more products. The store grew like a bamboo tree on steroids," Seth says.

Through every transaction, Seth learned a little more. Within 6 months of learning, trying, failing, and re-learning, his single dime from his dusty minivan had burst through the $100,000 goal. When his monthly income doubled what Apple paid me, he quit, and a few months later, he broke through $1 million revenue on Amazon.

"Perhaps the biggest drive was the sense of gratitude. I felt so much grace in my life, I was overwhelmed, and people sensed that and wanted it too. People who previously thought I was crazy started to ask me how I was doing it. The number of requests grew, so I started to charge for coaching. The number kept growing until my passive income was not so passive anymore. From morning until night, I was running my online stores and teaching people how to do it," Seth recalls.

Now, those wishing to reach heights or crush debt like Seth can learn from his experience. He offers coaching services that truly build people up, teaching them how to live with freedom and the margin to do the things they love with the people they care about.

Seth, his business, and the services he offers can be found on both his website and Instagram.

