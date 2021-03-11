Kaegi Leadershift: Heinz Kaegi Has Set Out To Move Leaders From Hard Work To Heart Work(R): Find Out More About This Visionary Leadership Mentor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / The world is in continuous motion--evolving in all aspects of daily life; economic, political, social, artistic, informational, scientific, and more. Even the very processes by which managers and business leaders manage to grow companies are changing.

Heinz Kaegi is a Swiss top executive mentor, inspiring speaker, and bestselling author. Through his years of experience and research of leadership principles, he created and developed the globally unique LEX Leadershift Excellence for Life program.

His book "Gesucht: Leader" has been translated into English, and it has served as an inspiration to many thousands of international readers who have discovered their personal path from managers to leaders.

Heinz has elaborated, designed, and also led more than a thousand development processes on three continents in three languages during the last 30 years. His primary concern is: "moving leaders from hard work to heart work®."

After years of success in his career, Heinz eventually took on a high-level board role in a national consumer goods production and distribution company. He reorganized the sales and marketing division and aligned it to adapt to strategic changes for a successful future.

While at this role, Heinz's strategic approach increasingly clashed with the company's chairman. Walking against his own values & principles was not an option. This led to his decision to leave the company and commit and invest more of his life into what he believed in.

"I set out to share the knowledge accumulated throughout my career with executives who feel they have potential. Leaders who are wholeheartedly committed to becoming the best version of themselves." Heinz explains.

Heinz began as a partner in a national personal development firm, designing and leading curricula for sales and marketing people and managers across all industries. His inspiration for working in the industry came after he saw a moderator at an event, exceptionally mastering the topic he was talking about and inspiring the audience.

"I decided I was going to do this exact activity as a coach and trainer," Heinz says.

Years later, when Heinz became a solo entrepreneur and board member, it was exactly this same model and training course that he learned from his partner in the personal development company. In those opportunities, he would receive great feedback from people in the audience.

"Mr. Kaegi, this has always been so inspiring! If at some point in the future you intend to change your career and do something else, I highly recommend that you design and conduct workshops and give speeches." A person said.

Through it all, Heinz believes that mindset plays a key role. He thinks we can only change three things in life: our way of thinking, our movements, and our nutrition, and the last two depend on the first.

"Mindset accounts for at least 80% of any outcome. What you can conceive and truly believe, you can achieve." Heinz states.

Today, Heinz differentiates himself by being the inventor of the globally unique LEX Leadershift Excellencefor Life program, and also because of his diverse career. He is familiar with all relevant senior executive issues and challenges, he has worked in three continents using three languages, he is a world-class speaker, and he mentors an international team of coaches and experts.

"Since customers are always the best indicator of observable behaviors that differentiate the best from the rest, a survey was conducted to get feedback and evidence. The Kaegi-Leadershift team is described and perceived as: 'Inspirational mentors of corporate vision,' 'Coaches of empowering and meaningful development,' 'Constructive lateral thinkers of new possibilities,' 'Challenging questioners for effective transformation,' 'Decisive source of information for strategic alignment,' 'Relevant discussion partners at eye level,' and 'Visionary leaders who walk the talk.'"

In 2020, the world of work changed forever. In this context, Heinz created a concept to answer this wake-up call--he is in preparation to form an "International Economy of Heart Foundation." In addition, an exclusive event to do a deep-dive in the process of LEX Leadershift Excellencefor Life will take place in Salt Lake City on August 12-14, 2021.

"This event is not a big stage seminar with thousand spectators, this is an intimate immersion process with a limited group of hand-selected personalities on the path of becoming who they are. Executives who are committed from the heart to grow beyond, producing sustainable success and fulfillment, to express their full potential as leaders. The higher cause is about leaving a legacy that creates a future for the next generations."Heinz adds. "Let us discover the visions that move us to take the lead, let us pursue our paths of purpose that fulfill us and leave a legacy that creates a future for our children."

