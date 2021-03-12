Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. (TSXV: PKT) (OTC: PKTEF) ("Parkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a property located in Ottawa, Ontario (the "Property") for an aggregate purchase price of $28,500,000, subject to customary adjustments (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The vendor of the Property, Access Self Storage Inc. (the "Vendor"), is a related party to Parkit and the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a non-arm's length transaction. It is anticipated that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed on March 18, 2021, concurrent with the anticipated closing of the Company's previously announced private placement of common shares (see press releases dated March 1, 2021).

Property and Industrial Real Estate Growth

The Proposed Acquisition continues Parkit's growth as an industrial real estate platform with the addition of a Class A industrial building with a fully tenanted 180,000 square feet of rentable space on 7 acres of land.

Steven Scott, the Chair of Parkit, states, "The Proposed Acquisition is another great purchase, which will add significant cash flows, as the Company continues to grow its platform beyond the Greater Toronto Area."

Purchase Price and Payment

The purchase price of $28,500,000, subject to adjustments, will be satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,667,000 common shares in the capital of Parkit at a deemed price of $1.50 per share with the remainder of the purchase price being paid with funds on hand. The common shares issued in connection with the Proposed Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisitions

The closing of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, completion of satisfactory due diligence, obtaining first mortgage commitments, satisfactory environmental site assessment reports and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Exemption from MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9

As the Vendor is a non-arm's length party to Parkit, the Proposed Acquisition is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9. Parkit will rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9, in respect of the Proposed Acquisition set forth in Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About PARKIT

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ ("GTA+"), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States.

