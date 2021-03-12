Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Der Aktionär: Hier raucht es gewaltig! TAAT Lifestyle bald im Fokus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
11.03.21
07:04 Uhr
0,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2021 | 06:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polish competition authority has allowed Linas Agro Group to implement concentration by acquiring KG Group

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland has adopted a resolution allowing Linas Agro Group to implement the concentration and acquire the companies belonging to KG Group. Authorizations for concentrations have already been obtained by Linas Agro Group from the Latvian and Estonian competition authorities.

The decision of the Lithuanian and Russian competition authorities on the implementation of the concentration is currently awaited.

AB Linas Agro Group has signed share purchase agreements for acquisition of controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grudai, AB Kaišiadoriu Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and related companies on October 1, 2020.


About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group, together with its subsidiaries makes the Group of Companies established in 1991 and operates in four countries - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine.

All companies within the Group employ more than 2,100 people. The consolidated revenue of the Group during the last financial year (2019/2020) amounted to 658 million euros.

The companies of the Group produce, handle and merchandise agricultural and food products, also provide products and services for farming. The Group is the leading exporter of Lithuanian and Latvian grain and has own network of 13 grain elevators. It is also one of the leaders in supplies of agricultural inputs (such as certified seeds, fertilizers and agricultural machinery) in Lithuania and has a seed processing plant. The Group owns seven agricultural companies in Lithuania and is a major milk producer. It is the biggest poultry producer in Latvia and has four poultry companies there: AS Putnu fabrika Kekava, CIA Lielzeltini, SIA Broileks, SIA Cerova.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.