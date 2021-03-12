Polish competition authority has allowed Linas Agro Group to implement concentration by acquiring KG Group

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection of Poland has adopted a resolution allowing Linas Agro Group to implement the concentration and acquire the companies belonging to KG Group. Authorizations for concentrations have already been obtained by Linas Agro Group from the Latvian and Estonian competition authorities.



The decision of the Lithuanian and Russian competition authorities on the implementation of the concentration is currently awaited.

AB Linas Agro Group has signed share purchase agreements for acquisition of controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grudai, AB Kaišiadoriu Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and related companies on October 1, 2020.





About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group, together with its subsidiaries makes the Group of Companies established in 1991 and operates in four countries - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine.

All companies within the Group employ more than 2,100 people. The consolidated revenue of the Group during the last financial year (2019/2020) amounted to 658 million euros.

The companies of the Group produce, handle and merchandise agricultural and food products, also provide products and services for farming. The Group is the leading exporter of Lithuanian and Latvian grain and has own network of 13 grain elevators. It is also one of the leaders in supplies of agricultural inputs (such as certified seeds, fertilizers and agricultural machinery) in Lithuania and has a seed processing plant. The Group owns seven agricultural companies in Lithuania and is a major milk producer. It is the biggest poultry producer in Latvia and has four poultry companies there: AS Putnu fabrika Kekava, CIA Lielzeltini, SIA Broileks, SIA Cerova.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt