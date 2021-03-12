Maven Silicon offers cloud-based online VLSI courses worldwide for the electrical engineers who aspire to grow as Chip Designers in the Semiconductor Industry

BENGALURU, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. P.R.Sivakumar founded Maven Silicon with the vision of producing highly skilled VLSI engineers towards meeting the growing demand of chip designers in the semiconductor industry worldwide. Since 2010 they have successfully deployed 2500+ VLSI engineers collaborating with over 250+ industry partners, and emerged as a top class Centre of Excellence in VLSI for both academia and corporates. His perspectives shared with Semiconductor Engineering on Hard-To-Hire Engineering Jobs based on his entrepreneurial journey with a decade of excellence.

Using the State-of-the-Art Technologies, Maven Silicon offers a wide range of Courses through ILT, VILT, & Self-Paced Learning to Hybrid Learning to support academia and corporates.

The learners are equipped with modern EDA Tools, Techniques, and Skills that sync with the learning goals of the MNC's and Service Co's that are vital in an era of rapid change where advances in technology are disrupting the very way they work. Corporate Solutions

During this pandemic situation, when the semiconductor industry was looking for innovative learning solutions to upskill and support their workforce remotely, they helped the industry with online learning solutions. In June 2020, they were awarded a two-year contract by a top US-based Wi-Fi company towards upskilling 600 VLSI engineers across various countries for their worldwide operations. In September 2020, they delivered a rapid online training program to upskill VLSI Engineers for a world's largest mobile manufacturer. Newsletter

As the industry demands more and more chip designers with processor design expertise for AI, ML, Server, laptop and Smartphone chips and SoCs, our Founder and Author Mr. P R Sivakumar had initiated a collaboration with RISC-V in October' 2020 as their Global Training Partner primarily to upskill the VLSI Engineers on RISC-V Processor Design. In a short span, he authored and successfully launched the courses in January 2021. A RISC-V Training Partner

About Maven Silicon:

A Decade of Excellence supported by seamless operations helped them extend and transform New College Graduates [NCG] as job-ready VLSI Engineers. They were able to continue with the operations and train 500+ NCGs, irrespective of the COVID crisis and the enormous challenges faced during 2020. Through their social responsibility initiative, "Maven Silicon to Community", provided 100% Scholarships for the deserving NCGs considering their family and financial situation.

Media Contact:

Veeresh SG,

info@maven-silicon.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455094/Maven_Silicon_VLSI_courses.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455093/Maven_Silicon_Logo.jpg