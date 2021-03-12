Intellifluence Releases a New Influencer Marketing Feature that Offers Automatic Pitching

The New Feature Will Allow Brands to Automatically Pitch a Larger Number of Influencers at Once

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Joe Sinkwitz, the CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of a new automatic pitching feature that will help take influencer marketing to the next level.

To learn more about the new feature, which Sinkwitz said is "like a 100 mph pitching machine," please visit https://intellifluence.com/blog/like-a-100mph-pitching-machine.

As Sinkwitz noted, when Intellifluence first launched the payments platform and Intellifluence Promise, many people asked for variable expiration dates on pitching to help ensure their money didn't get tied up with brands if the influencers did not respond in a timely fashion.

When he added the pitch expiration timelines to the platform, Sinkwitz said brands began to see a quicker velocity of money and influencers started to see more of the pitches.

Because Intellifluence is never content to rest on its laurels, Sinkwitz pondered how he could make the pitching process even easier. This inspired him to create and launch the automatic pitching feature. As Sinkwitz noted, this allows brands to automatically pitch a larger number of influencers by presetting budget constraints and pitching influencers individually in a waterfall method, so that unresponsive individuals won't slow a brand down.

"Using the same logic as before to determine appropriate influencers on campaign setup, auto pitching can be calibrated in conjunction with dynamic pitch expiration timelines," Sinkwitz said, adding that people simply need to add influencers to their campaign, set the amount of budget to set aside for the campaign and the pitch expiration length.

"The auto pitching will keep reaching out to your preferred list of influencers until the campaign funds are exhausted, saving you valuable time."

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over four years, over 105,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over 3.5Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

