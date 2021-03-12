Neoen has secured planning approval for the first stage of its gigantic $2.3 billion Goyder South project in Australia. The French renewables company has also revealed plans to exceed 10 GW of global capacity by 2025.From pv magazine Australia French renewables giant Neoen secured planning approval for the first stage of the $2.3 billion Goyder South project in South Australia this week, according to The Advertiser. The group aims to win new projects at a pace of at least 2 GW per year over the next four years. If achieved, that would give it more than 10 GW of assets in operation or under construction ...

