Terranet: The last day of trading with the warrants of series (2020:2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB is today, March 12, 2021

Today, March 12, 2021, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB ("TerraNet" or "the Company"). The subscription period for the warrants of series TO2 B runs until March 19, 2021. Each warrant of series TO2 B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 B is SEK 0.80 per B-share.

Please note that trading and exercise of warrants of series TO2 B that are nominee registered must be conducted in accordance with instructions from each respective nominee. Owners of warrants of series TO2 B should contact their nominee for further instructions.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO2 B.

Subscription period: March 8 - March 19, 2021.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO2 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.

Exercise price: SEK 0.80 per B share.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO2 B: March 12, 2021.

Dilution etc.: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 505,026.53, from SEK 2,170,062.63, to SEK 2,675,089.16. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 50,502,653 B shares, from 217,006,263 shares (divided on 2,855,900 A shares and 214,150,363 B shares), to 267,508,916 shares. The dilution at exercise of all warrants amounts to 18.9 percent of the number of shares and 18.7 percent of the number of votes.

Note that the warrants that are not exercised at the latest March 19, 2021, or sold at the latest March 12, 2021, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment will be available at TerraNet's website, www.terranet.seand on Mangold Fondkommission AB's website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial adviser for TerraNet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson

Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

About TerraNet

TerraNet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia's rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, TerraNet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.



