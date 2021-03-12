Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Otonomo Technologies Ltd. in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with Otonomo

Herzliya, Israel and Las Vegas, Nevada, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Acquisition Group Inc II (NASDAQ: SAII) ("Software Acquisition Group"), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ("Otonomo") has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with Software Acquisition Group's recently-announced proposed business combination with Otonomo, the premier one-stop shop for vehicle data. The board of the directors of the combined company will include Jonathan Huberman, Software Acquisition Group's CEO. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Software Acquisition Group, Otonomo, and the proposed business combination.

Software Acquisition Group's Class A common stock is currently traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "SAII." In connection with the closing of the transaction, Otonomo's ordinary shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OTMO". Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by Software Acquisition Group stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC and other customary closing conditions.

Institutional investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BNP Paribas Asset Management Energy Transition Fund and Senvest Management LLC, with support from strategic investors Dell Technologies Capital, and Hearst Ventures, have committed to a primary and secondary private investment of $172.5 million in ordinary shares of Otonomo that will close concurrently with the business combination. The transaction is expected to result in excess of $307 million in cash comprised of Software Acquisition Group's $172.5 million of cash in trust, assuming no redemptions by public stockholders, and the PIPE commitments.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, traffic management, and smart city solutions. Otonomo is headquartered and has an R&D center in Israel, and it has a presence in the United States, and Europe.

About Software Acquisition Group

Software Acquisition Group, Inc. II. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Software Acquisition securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols SAII, SAIIU and SAIIW.

