Leeds United has signed a new deal with Skrill, the digital payments brand, to become an Official Partner of the club.

Skrill branding at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium as part of the payments brand's new partnership with the Premier League football club. Skrill will work closely with Leeds United on a range of exclusive content campaigns, providing fans with additional entertainment and access to players. Skrill will also become a live payments option on the Leeds United online merchandise store and ticketing portal. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2001, Skrill is a leader in digital payments. It offers a multi-currency digital wallet with a prepaid card which provides instant access to online funds and the ability to use your Skrill balance wherever you are. Skrill customers can also send money to their contacts, make international money transfers as well as buy and sell interests in cryptocurrencies. Skrill is part of Paysafe, a leading specialised payments platform.

As part of the official partnership, Skrill will become a live payments option on the Leeds United online merchandise store and ticketing portal. Skrill branding will be prominently displayed around Elland Road throughout all of Leeds' home matches via LED advertising around the stadium, starting this weekend at Leeds' hotly anticipated home game against Chelsea FC at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, March 13, continuing an incredible first season back in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club.

Skrill will work closely with the club on a range of exclusive content campaigns, providing fans with additional entertainment and access to players. Skrill will also be promoted across the club's website, official mobile app and social media channels.

Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Leeds United, said: "We are delighted that Skrill is joining us as a partner. Both Skrill and Leeds United are dynamic forces in our respective industries, challenging the status quo and going through a particularly exciting time in our journey. Both of our brands have a strong and loyal fan base in the UK and internationally, and we look forward to rewarding our fans through this partnership."

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, added: "With the eagerly anticipated return of fan presence at football stadiums and the incredible season which Leeds United is having, I can't think of a more exciting time for Skrill to be entering into this partnership. We already know from our football partnerships that fans enjoy the benefits of Skrill and that our service is very relevant to them. We will be making the most of this new relationship to add value to the Club's payment ecosystem and our own valued customer and partner base to make it a winning formula all round. We wish the team all the best for the big game this weekend and the remainder of the season."

