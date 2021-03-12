Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger is now looking for people to work at its new factories in Freiberg and Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany. The two facilities are scheduled to start production in May.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland's Meyer Burger Technology claims that it is on track to successfully complete its transformation from a PV production equipment provider into a module and cell manufacturer in the months ahead. "The cell factory and the module factory are scheduled to open at the end of May," the company said on Thursday. The heterojunction cell production facility, which features ...

