GlobeNewswire
12.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (96/21)

Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


On request of Ekobot AB (publ), company registration number 559096-1974, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 15, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:                             EKOBOT                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  2 374 670               
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015346812            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          216184                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559096-1974             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------







Equity rights





Short name:                                    EKOBOT TO1                
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of equity rights to be listed:  465 000                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                                         1 TO1 entitles to 1 share 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:                           19 April 2022 - 3 May 2022
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:                              28 April 2022             
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                                     SE0015557277              
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                                     1                         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                                 219500                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                                First North STO/8         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                               MiFID II tick size table  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                                      SSME                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                              SEK                       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code  Name                           
-------------------------------------
50    Industrials                    
-------------------------------------
5020  Industrial Goods & Services
-------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB
on +46 8 505 65 172.
