Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (96/21)

Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Ekobot AB (publ), company registration number 559096-1974, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 15, 2021. Shares Short name: EKOBOT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2 374 670 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346812 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216184 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559096-1974 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: EKOBOT TO1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of equity rights to be listed: 465 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 19 April 2022 - 3 May 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 28 April 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015557277 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 50 Industrials ------------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.