Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES 31 DECEMBER 2020 RESULTS


Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its 31 December 2020 Results on Friday 26 March 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the call, you will be asked to pre-register by clicking on the link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/9391820

Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event. Please provide this registration information to those participants that you would like to attend your call.

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

The call will also be audio webcast at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/webcast













