Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE AND NEW SHARES

NOTICE, MARCH 12, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 166742) FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND NEXSTIM PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE AND NEW SHARES The subscription rights (NXTMHU0121) of the share issue of Nexstim Plc will be traded as of March 15, 2021. A maximum of 219,811,378 new shares (NXTMHN0121) of the share issue of Nexstim Plc will be traded as new shares as of March 15, 2021. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: NXTMHU0121 ISIN code: FI4000480462 Orderbook id: 219592 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: March 15, 2021 - March 31, 2021 Trading starts: March 15, 2021 Last trading day: March 24, 2021 Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: NXTMHN0121 ISIN code: FI4000480470 Orderbook id: 219595 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: March 15, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260