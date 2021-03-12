Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021

WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 Ticker-Symbol: 5NXA 
Frankfurt
12.03.21
08:00 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,004
-6,25 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE AND NEW SHARES

NOTICE, MARCH 12, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 166742)  FIRST NORTH
GROWTH MARKET FINLAND 

NEXSTIM PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE AND NEW SHARES

The subscription rights (NXTMHU0121) of the share issue of Nexstim Plc will be
traded as of March 15, 2021. 

A maximum of 219,811,378 new shares (NXTMHN0121) of the share issue of Nexstim
Plc will be traded as new shares as of March 15, 2021. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: NXTMHU0121
ISIN code: FI4000480462
Orderbook id: 219592
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 15, 2021 - March 31, 2021
Trading starts: March 15, 2021
Last trading day: March 24, 2021

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: NXTMHN0121
ISIN code: FI4000480470
Orderbook id: 219595
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: March 15, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
