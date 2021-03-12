Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (98/21)

QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will have as from March 15, 2021 new industry classifications. Please see details below. QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB: Instrument details: Short Name: QUIA ISIN Code: SE0001384850 Order Book ID: 200627 ICB Classification: Industry code: 2010, Health Care For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.