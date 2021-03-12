Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
12.03.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (98/21)

QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will have as from March 15, 2021 new
industry classifications. Please see details below. 

QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB:

Instrument details:

Short Name:     QUIA        
ISIN Code:      SE0001384850
Order Book ID:  200627      



ICB Classification:

Industry code:  2010, Health Care



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
