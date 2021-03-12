We are initiating coverage on Diurnal Group, which is developing and commercialising multiple products from the class of steroid hormones. The company's first product, Alkindi, is marketed in the United States and Europe and it is aiming to launch its second product, Chronocort, in 2021. These products are oral formulations of hydrocortisone developed to treat disorders of the adrenal glands. Additionally, Diurnal is developing an oral testosterone, DITEST, which will be re-entering the clinic in 2021. We are initiating with a valuation of £199.6m or 144p per basic share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...