Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,450,112 shares (DKK 584,501,120) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,150,000 shares (DKK 51,500,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 63,600,112 shares (DKK 636,001,120) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 223 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3333 -------------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845983