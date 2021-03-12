Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021

WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Tradegate
11.03.21
15:33 Uhr
30,060 Euro
+0,560
+1,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 March 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:                            DK0015998017                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                            Bavarian Nordic                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:            58,450,112 shares (DKK 584,501,120)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                          5,150,000 shares (DKK 51,500,000)  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:             63,600,112 shares (DKK 636,001,120)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares:  DKK 223                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:                    DKK 10                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                      BAVA                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                    3333                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------





_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845983
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
