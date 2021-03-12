Mpac chooses Wolters Kluwer and Hayne for CPM software investment to digitally transform its finance processes

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mpac, a global leader in innovative automation ecosystems designed to help manufacturing businesses adapt and thrive, has invested in the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to digitally transform its internal finance processes and meet the changing needs of the manufacturing sector.

Implemented by UK consultancy HAYNE Solutions, the software will enable Mpac to meet the manufacturing sector's rapidly changing needs and demands, and to continue to support innovation, growth and sustainability.

Mpac is dedicated to delivering customer-driven digital solutions that leverage data to help manufacturers stay competitive, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies and ROI. To support its customers further, Mpac needed a solution that could improve internal systems and maximize operational effectiveness and business management through accuracy, efficiency and increased visualization.

Mpac invested in CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, automating manual tasks, maximizing efficiencies and providing data and business insights 24/7, while being future-proofed for business growth, technological change and rapidly evolving customer needs in the manufacturing sector.

William Wilkins, group finance director of Mpac Group, said: "We wanted to move to automated internal systems - mirroring the solutions we deliver to the manufacturing sector. Over Mpac's more than 100-year history, we have totally evolved; where previously engineers had to physically install, service, repair and maintain machines, they now can access customer data remotely, deliver key information on machine performance and predictive maintenance and provide real time support to our global customers. In addition to providing engineer solutions, we now deliver digital solutions and support to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and make ROI more visible. We wanted to achieve this in our own business too, which in turn will improve the service we deliver to our customers."

Wilkins continues by saying "Mpac's decision to move to CCH Tagetik was a result of a mixture of our desire to retire our legacy systems and our need to be able to access data and provide management information, aligned to our wider strategy. This is centered around operating as a single-entity business and presenting ourselves commercially as a group with global reach and broader capabilities, resources and scale beyond local sites - but also being able to manage the performance of our group regionally and by site. Our existing solution did not allow for the flexible data modelling needed to provide this insight."

"CCH Tagetik met our demanding technical requirements with precision and stood out from other solutions due to its specific strengths in integrated KPI reporting and planning capability. Its usability was also key - it enables us to maximize the ROI and gain real value from our performance management, budgeting and planning processes. We are on the road to a faster and more accurate, automated and efficient performance management process, leading to better insights and better business decisions. It is a critical investment on multiple levels - it will, for example, also enable us to attract and retain the highly skilled people our business needs, and we now have a highly customized reporting solution."

As a business that provides systems and solutions, Mpac understood the implementation risks; there could have been an impact on legacy processes and systems, potential downtime, and implications for other business-critical systems. Choosing a reliable, trusted partner to implement and integrate the solution was key.

William Wilkins said: "We selected Wolters Kluwer and HAYNE because of the capabilities of the team, the size of the organization and the location. After multiple pre-sales meetings, it was evident they had a strong partnership, the right technical skills, good communication and proven successful project delivery. We wanted a best-in-class implementation, and we believe we chose the right partners to help us achieve that."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hayne

HAYNE Solutions is a leading UK financial performance management consultancy with over 50 years' experience delivering consolidation and reporting solutions to all types and sizes of organization. Offering the best services and solutions, the company ensures projects are run on-time, within budget and deliver ROI.

