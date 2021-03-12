The Italian gas contractor started to develop three green hydrogen projects in the southern Italian region of Apulia and has identified land for potential projects in Albania and Morocco.Italian gas contractor Saipem and Florence-based hydrogen specialist Alboran Hydrogen have signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of five green hydrogen plants - three in Italy, one in Albania, and the last in Morocco. The three plants in Italy would all be in the Apulia region, more precisely, in the provinces of Brindisi, Taranto and Foggia. For one of the projects the authorization request ...

