Spanish water-treatment specialist Emalsa has teamed up with Instituto Tecnologico de Canarias ITC and Universidad Europea de Canarias to study the feasibility of a 1.53 MW floating solar plant that could potentially power the Piedra Santa desalination plant in Gran Canaria.From pv magazine Spain There are parts of the world in which basic resources such as water are limited. The authorities in the Canary Islands, for example, are unable to supply all the water needed for the archipelago's population, industry, and agriculture without resorting to techniques such as desalination. Solar power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...