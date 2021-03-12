SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("ACADIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ACADIA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 8, 2021, post-market, Acadia issued a press release providing a regulatory update on the Company's supplemental New Drug Application ("NDA") for Pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis, disclosing "that the Company received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 3, 2021, stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Acadia advised that "[t]he notification does not specify the deficiencies identified by the FDA and there has been no clarification by the FDA at this time." On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $25.02 per share on March 9, 2021.

