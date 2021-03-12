Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") announces that Josef Vejvoda has made the decision to resign from the Board of Directors to focus on other business commitments. Leucrotta would like to thank Mr. Vejvoda for his contribution over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Leucrotta is pleased to announce that John A. Brussa has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brussa is Chairman of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and in addition to serving on the Board of a number of public and private companies is a past Jarislowsky Fellow at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.

