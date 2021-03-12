Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces the appointment of Mr. Kym Anthony as advisor for financial and capital markets consulting .

Mr. Anthony provides Skychain with extensive experience in financial markets. His career of more than 30 years includes roles as Chairman and CEO of TD Securities, Vice-Chair of Toronto Dominion Bank and President and CEO of National Bank Financial. Mr. Anthony also gained investment banking experience with CIBC/Wood Gundy and the Investment Dealers Association of Canada.

"We look forward to working with Mr. Anthony and believe he will be invaluable as Skychain continues to grow," said Skychain President and CEO Bill Zhang. "His financial markets experience and broad perspectives will play key roles in helping us fund our plans to become a leader in crypto/data mining hosting services."

About Skychain Technologies INC

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

