The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the world's sixth largest oil producer and the third-richest country in the world with a GDP per capita of US$57,744. Currently, it is petroleum and natural gas reliant; however, Economy with Vision 2021 is committed to establishing a green economy for sustainable development there, which includes a strong digitalization strategy.The first virtual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2021, broadcast live around the world in English and Arabic on January 19, attracted over 17,500 registrants from more than 175 countries. The event featured over 90 influential ...

