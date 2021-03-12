Anzeige
Freitag, 12.03.2021
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 
Stuttgart
12.03.21
08:03 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
12.03.2021 | 12:37
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 
12-March-2021 / 12:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 March 2021 
 
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' 
Consolidated financial results 
for the year ended 31 December 2020 
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank")       (LSE: HSBK) 
releases consolidated financial statements and independent auditors' report for the year ended 31 December 2020. 
 
Consolidated income statements 
KZT mln 
 
                                                              12M 2020   12M 2019   Y-o-Y,%  4Q 2020   4Q 2019   Y-o-Y,% 
Interest income                                               733,234    710,304    3.2%     192,847   178,915   7.8% 
Interest expense                                              (333,741)  (312,326)  6.9%     (94,373)  (73,304)  28.7% 
Net interest income before  credit loss expense               399,493    397,978    0.4%     98,474    105,611   (6.8%) 
Fee and commission income                                     131,399    123,256    6.6%     36,820    33,460    10.0% 
Fee and commission expense                                    (63,184)   (54,646)   15.6%    (14,949)  (15,311)  (2.4%) 
Net fee and commission income                                 68,215     68,610     (0.6%)   21,871    18,149    20.5% 
Net insurance income(1)                                       22,482     4,058      5.5x     8,222     3,313     148.2% 
FX operations(2)                                              40,940     45,379     (9.8%)   19,974    14,976    33.4% 
Gain/(loss) from derivative operations and securities (3)     6,625      (10,596)   (162.5%) (1,574)   (3,718)   (57.7%) 
Other income, share in profit of associate, and income from   41,957     41,785     0.4%     11,976    15,441    (22.4%) 
non-banking activities 
Credit loss expense (4)                                       (26,918)   (30,054)   (10.4%)  8,984     (8,914)   (1.0x) 
Other credit loss expense                                     (5,025)    (1,308)    3.8x     (1,920)   (621)     3.1x 
Operating expenses                                            (158,237)  (145,367)  8.9%     (45,645)  (50,892)  (10.3%) 
                                                              (5)        (6)                 (7)       (6) 
Income tax expense                                            (36,878)   (35,974)   2.5%     (12,355)  (10,222)  20.9% 
Non-controlling interest                                      1          -          -        -         -         - 
 
Net profit attributable to common shareholders                352,653    334,511    5.4%     108,007   83,123    29.9% 
 
Net interest margin, p.a.                                     4.7%       5.3%                4.4%      5.4% 
Return on average equity, p.a.                                25.5%      28.8%               30.4%     26.3% 
Return on average assets, p.a.                                3.6%       3.7%                4.3%      3.6% 
Cost-to-income ratio                                          26.8%      25.4%               28.9%     33.0% 
Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a.                      0.4%       0.7%                (1.0%)    1.1%  1. insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net foreign exchange gain/(loss); 3. Net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain

from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit

institutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, debt securities at amortised cost, net of allowance, cash and cash

equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 5.1 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 7.4 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.9 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 5.4% to KZT 352.7bn for 12M 2020 compared to KZT 334.5n for 12M 2019 mainly due to increase in net insurance income and gain from derivative operations and securities.

Increase in interest income on loans to customers was partially offset by the decrease in interest income on securities due to transfers in placement from high-yielding NBRK notes into low-yielding FX deposit with NBRK following the repayment of SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912 mln. As a result, interest income increased by 3.2% to KZT 733.2bn for 12M 2020 compared to KZT 710.3bn for 12M 2019. Interest expense for 12M 2020 increased by 6.9% to KZT 333.7bn vs. KZT 312.3bn for 12M 2019 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers. Net interest margin decreased to 4.7% p.a. for 12M 2020 compared to 5.3% p.a. for 12M 2019 mainly due to transfers in placement from high-yielding NBRK notes into low-yielding FX deposit with NBRK following the repayment of SWAP agreement.

Cost of risk for 12M 2020 decreased to 0.4% compared to 0.7% for 12M 2019 and decreased to (1.0%) in 4Q 2020 compared to 0.2% in 3Q 2020 mainly due to repayments of large ticket corporate loans.

Fee and commission income for 12M 2020 increased by 6.6% vs. 12M 2019 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations, as well as bank transfers - settlements.

The increase in fee and commission expense by 15.6% Y-o-Y was mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (8) increased by 16.9% to KZT 89.5bn for 12M 2020 vs. KZT 76.6bn for

12M 2019 mainly due to net gain from derivative operations and securities following the repayment of SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912.

Net insurance income (9) for 12M 2020 significantly increased vs. 12M 2019 as a result of new unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses for 12M 2020 increased by 8.9% vs. 12M 2019 mainly due to the increase in salaries and other employee benefits as a result of the increase in sales based payments in retail business in 2020 and due to the loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers, which are included in operating expenses related to the advertisement and loyalty program starting from 4Q 2019.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 26.8% compared to 25.4% for 12M 2019 due to higher operating expenses for 12M 2020. 8. Other non-interest income (net foreign exchange gain/(loss) , net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities

at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income on non-banking activities and other income); 9. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents).

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln 

31-Dec-20    30-Sep-20    Change Q-o-Q, %   31-Dec-19    Change, abs   Change YTD, 
                                                                                                           % 
Total assets                        10,387,832   9,999,141    3.9%              9,234,758    1,153,074       12.5% 
Cash and reserves                   1,927,605    2,372,908    (18.8%)           1,805,343    122,262         6.8% 
Amounts due from credit             709,310      211,883      3.3x              53,161       656,149         13.3x 
institutions 
T-bills & NBRK notes                1,865,684    1,815,799    2.7%              1,954,066    (88,382)        (4.5%) 
Other securities & derivatives      862,339      814,472      5.9%              1,074,867    (212,528)       (19.8%) 
Gross loan portfolio                4,824,316    4,656,733    3.6%              4,161,163    663,153         15.9% 
Stock of provisions                 (378,041)    (450,712)    (16.1%)           (408,718)    30,677          (7.5%) 
Net loan portfolio                  4,446,275    4,206,021    5.7%              3,752,445    693,830         18.5% 
Assets held for sale                42,244       44,102       (4.2%)            45,766       (3,522)         (7.7%) 
Other assets                        534,375      533,956      0.1%              549,110      (14,735)        (2.7%) 
Total liabilities                   8,894,564    8,631,327    3.0%              7,927,535    967,029         12.2% 
Total deposits, including:          7,455,977    7,094,061    5.1%              6,406,413    1,049,564       16.4% 
retail deposits                     3,698,368    3,549,742    4.2%              3,251,216    447,152         13.8% 
   term deposits                    3,073,187    2,973,310    3.4%              2,743,019    330,168         12.0% 
   current accounts                 625,181      576,432      8.5%              508,197      116,984         23.0% 
corporate deposits                  3,757,609    3,544,319    6.0%              3,155,197    602,412         19.1%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 06:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

