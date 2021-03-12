JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results -2

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net foreign exchange gain/(loss); 3. Net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain

from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit

institutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, debt securities at amortised cost, net of allowance, cash and cash

equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 5.1 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 7.4 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.9 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 5.4% to KZT 352.7bn for 12M 2020 compared to KZT 334.5n for 12M 2019 mainly due to increase in net insurance income and gain from derivative operations and securities.

Increase in interest income on loans to customers was partially offset by the decrease in interest income on securities due to transfers in placement from high-yielding NBRK notes into low-yielding FX deposit with NBRK following the repayment of SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912 mln. As a result, interest income increased by 3.2% to KZT 733.2bn for 12M 2020 compared to KZT 710.3bn for 12M 2019. Interest expense for 12M 2020 increased by 6.9% to KZT 333.7bn vs. KZT 312.3bn for 12M 2019 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers. Net interest margin decreased to 4.7% p.a. for 12M 2020 compared to 5.3% p.a. for 12M 2019 mainly due to transfers in placement from high-yielding NBRK notes into low-yielding FX deposit with NBRK following the repayment of SWAP agreement.

Cost of risk for 12M 2020 decreased to 0.4% compared to 0.7% for 12M 2019 and decreased to (1.0%) in 4Q 2020 compared to 0.2% in 3Q 2020 mainly due to repayments of large ticket corporate loans.

Fee and commission income for 12M 2020 increased by 6.6% vs. 12M 2019 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations, as well as bank transfers - settlements.

The increase in fee and commission expense by 15.6% Y-o-Y was mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (8) increased by 16.9% to KZT 89.5bn for 12M 2020 vs. KZT 76.6bn for

12M 2019 mainly due to net gain from derivative operations and securities following the repayment of SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912.

Net insurance income (9) for 12M 2020 significantly increased vs. 12M 2019 as a result of new unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses for 12M 2020 increased by 8.9% vs. 12M 2019 mainly due to the increase in salaries and other employee benefits as a result of the increase in sales based payments in retail business in 2020 and due to the loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers, which are included in operating expenses related to the advertisement and loyalty program starting from 4Q 2019.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 26.8% compared to 25.4% for 12M 2019 due to higher operating expenses for 12M 2020. 8. Other non-interest income (net foreign exchange gain/(loss) , net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities

at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income on non-banking activities and other income); 9. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents).

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln

31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 Change Q-o-Q, % 31-Dec-19 Change, abs Change YTD, % Total assets 10,387,832 9,999,141 3.9% 9,234,758 1,153,074 12.5% Cash and reserves 1,927,605 2,372,908 (18.8%) 1,805,343 122,262 6.8% Amounts due from credit 709,310 211,883 3.3x 53,161 656,149 13.3x institutions T-bills & NBRK notes 1,865,684 1,815,799 2.7% 1,954,066 (88,382) (4.5%) Other securities & derivatives 862,339 814,472 5.9% 1,074,867 (212,528) (19.8%) Gross loan portfolio 4,824,316 4,656,733 3.6% 4,161,163 663,153 15.9% Stock of provisions (378,041) (450,712) (16.1%) (408,718) 30,677 (7.5%) Net loan portfolio 4,446,275 4,206,021 5.7% 3,752,445 693,830 18.5% Assets held for sale 42,244 44,102 (4.2%) 45,766 (3,522) (7.7%) Other assets 534,375 533,956 0.1% 549,110 (14,735) (2.7%) Total liabilities 8,894,564 8,631,327 3.0% 7,927,535 967,029 12.2% Total deposits, including: 7,455,977 7,094,061 5.1% 6,406,413 1,049,564 16.4% retail deposits 3,698,368 3,549,742 4.2% 3,251,216 447,152 13.8% term deposits 3,073,187 2,973,310 3.4% 2,743,019 330,168 12.0% current accounts 625,181 576,432 8.5% 508,197 116,984 23.0% corporate deposits 3,757,609 3,544,319 6.0% 3,155,197 602,412 19.1%

term deposits 1,825,513 1,728,607 5.6% 1,441,930 383,583 26.6% current accounts 1,932,096 1,815,712 6.4% 1,713,267 218,829 12.8% Debt securities 778,192 904,229 (13.9%) 834,446 (56,254) (6.7%) Amounts due to credit institutions 300,727 266,993 12.6% 305,965 (5,238) (1.7%) Other liabilities 359,668 366,044 (1.7%) 380,711 (21,043) (5.5%) Equity 1,493,268 1,367,814 9.2% 1,307,223 186,045 14.2%

As at YE 2020, total assets increased by 12.5% vs. YE 2019 due to growth in deposits and total equity.

As at YE 2020, amounts due from credit institutions increased by 13.3 times vs. YE 2019 due to placement of funds following the repayment of SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912 mln.

Compared with YE 2019, loans to customers increased by 15.9% on a gross basis and 18.5% on a net basis. Increase of gross loan portfolio was attributable to increase in corporate loans (10.1% on a gross basis), increase in SME and retail loans by 24.1% and 24.4% on a gross basis, respectively.

As at YE 2020, Stage 3 ratio decreased to 12.3% from 14.8% as at the end of 3Q 2020 mainly due to write-off, repayment and restructuring of problem indebtedness.

Deposits of legal entities and individuals increased by 19.1% and 13.8%, respectively, compared to

YE 2019 mainly due to fund inflow from the Bank's clients, and positive revaluation of FX-denominated deposits due to KZT depreciation in 12M 2020. As at the YE 2020, the share of corporate KZT deposits in total corporate deposits was 59.9% compared to 55.5% as at the end of 3Q 2020, whereas the share of retail KZT deposits in total retail deposits was 45.9% compared to 43.5% as at the end of 3Q 2020.

Debt securities issued decreased by 6.7% compared to YE 2019 as a result of a partial prepayment of Eurobond issue on 31 December 2020, partially offset by KZT depreciation in 12M 2020.

As at the date of this press-release, the Bank's debt securities portfolio was as follows:

Description of the security Nominal amount outstanding Interest rate Maturity Date Local bonds KZT 100 bn 7.5% p.a. November 2024 Local bonds KZT 131.7 bn 7.5% p.a. February 2025 Local bonds KZT 93.6 bn 8.75% p.a. January 2022 Subordinated coupon bonds KZT 101.1 bn 9.5% p.a. October 2025 Local bonds listed at Astana International Exchange USD 180 mln 3.0% p.a. April 2022

As at the YE 2020, total equity increased by 14.2% compared with YE 2019 as a result of net profit earned by the Bank during 12M 2020.

The Bank's capital adequacy ratios were as follows*:

31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 Capital adequacy ratios, unconsolidated: Halyk Bank k1 23.7% 22.4% 25.9% 22.5% 21.3% k1-2 23.7% 22.4% 25.9% 22.5% 21.3% k2 25.1% 24.4% 27.9% 24.4% 23.1% Capital adequacy ratios, consolidated: CET 1 24.4% 22.8% 25.2% 20.6% 20.6% Tier 1 capital 24.4% 22.8% 25.2% 20.6% 20.6% Total capital 25.5% 24.3% 26.7% 21.9% 21.9%

* minimum capital regulatory adequacy requirements: k1 - 8.5%, k1-2 - 9.5% and k2 - 11%, including conservation buffer of 2% and systemic buffer of 1% for each of these ratios.

The consolidated financial statements and independent auditors' report for the year ended 31 December 2020, including the notes attached thereto, are available on Halyk Bank's website: http://halykbank.com/financial-results

A 12M & 4Q 2020 results webcast will be hosted at 1:00 p.m. London time/8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, 15 March 2021. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. The registration is open until 15 March, 2021 (including), for the registration please click here.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

