SINGAPORE, Mar 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With the successful end of Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2020, Glasstech Asia will be unveiling its next two events of the series - Glasstech Asia / Fenestration Asia Online Conference 2021 and Glasstech Asia / Fenestration Asia 2021.This year, Glasstech Asia / Fenestration Asia - powered by BAU and BAU China will be held for the first time under the direction of MMI Asia and Messe Munchen, where participants can look forward to an even higher quality trade fair with a new international supporting program and framework.With a strong desire to connect, network, and learn, Glasstech Asia aims to be the leading community that facilitates industry professionals to work together to address the latest developments in the industry. On the 27th of April this year, the second online conference will go live, serving as a critical international platform that disseminates pertinent information. Covering key trending topics in both the Glass and Fenestration sectors, the conference hopes to answer the most trending questions in the industry and cater to industry professionals from different sectors. The following topics will be further discussed during the online conference: Manufacturing & Processing Innovations; Digitalisation: The Evolution Towards A Smart Factory; Architectural Designs: Design Trends of Post Pandemic Buildings; Architectural Designs: Advanced Building Skins / Advanced Facade Technology. For interested parties, registration for the online conference is now open for all to participate: https://bit.ly/2Zj11Zj.Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia introduces digitalization, offering new virtual opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors.As part of the world's prominent trade network, Glasstech Asia is the leading BAU trade fair which serves as a highly connected community for the glass industry in Southeast Asia. Taking place between the 16th to 18th November 2021, Glasstech Asia brings together international experts specializing in all sectors of glass such as manufacturers, processors, and suppliers of glass machinery and accessories. Additionally, it provides an exclusive opportunity to meet with leading regional buyers from major markets in the ASEAN region, and network with top international connections from the BAU network.Further enhancing the value of the show for both exhibitors and visitors, Glasstech Asia introduces digitalisation components into the show offerings and provide new virtual opportunities like virtual booths and business matching. Additionally, to aid exhibitors in heightening brand awareness and lead generation, networking and digital packages will be available for any interested exhibitors.The physical conference - BAU Congress, will see industry professionals across the glass industry come together from all around the world, to share their views on glass facades. Attendees can look forward to a series of exciting and interesting topics on the agenda and hear from highly esteemed speakers from leading glass organisations globally.Further information on Glasstech Asia / Fenestration Asia 2021 will be released soon.Please contact us if you have any questions or require any additional information: bauasia@mmiasia.com.sgAbout Glasstech Asia 2021/ Fenestration Asia 2021Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 16th to 18th of November this year. Returning to Bangkok, Thailand for the fourth time, the three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.About Messe MunchenMesse Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.About BAU NetworkBAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here - i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc. It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.