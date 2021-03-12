The government of the South American nation is seeking to electrify with solar-plus-storage several remote communities through eight different tenders.The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has launched a series of tenders to increase the country's installed power generation capacity across several remote locations. Through a first tender, the GEA wants to select developers to deploy 82 kW of hybrid solar capacity across ten projects in Barima-Waini (Region 1), in the northern part of the country. The projects will include a total of 355 kWh of storage capacity and the ten PV installations will range ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...