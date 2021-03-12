Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 15.3.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.3.2021 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 166763) STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 15.3.2021 1 structured bonds issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 15.3.2021. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846008