SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2020 on its website at Financial Reports.

The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report.

A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.

SSH Communications Security Corporation also voluntarily publishes its Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

Helsinki, March 12, 2021

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO

Further Info:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com

SSH Communications Security
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core - their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Attachments

  • SSH_Annual_Report_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd7355f8-1479-466a-9059-f43082ca65f8)
  • 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09-2020-12-31_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/115b5a5e-bf2d-4130-b1cd-34a7237b9745)

