Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1L4 ISIN: CA59134F1018 Ticker-Symbol: C4A1 
Berlin
12.03.21
09:03 Uhr
2,590 Euro
-0,153
-5,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAMATERIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METAMATERIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2021 | 13:08
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial Eliminates $261.7 Thousand in Debt

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Fundo Capital de Risco Empreender Mais - Caixa Capital ("Caixa") purchased 67,597 shares of the common stock of the Company for a price per share of $3.87. Caixa, a long-time creditor of META was owed a total of $261,735 by the Company and this obligation was extinguished in exchange for the issued shares. The purchase price was at a premium to the closing price of META shares on the CSE at the close on March 11, 2021.

About Metamaterial Inc.
META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Media inquiries:
media@metamaterial.com

Investor inquiries:
Mark Komonoski
Investor Relations
phone: 1-877-255-8483
mark@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Metamaterial Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635105/Metamaterial-Eliminates-2617-Thousand-in-Debt

METAMATERIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.