Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 Ticker-Symbol: BZZ 
Tradegate
12.03.21
11:09 Uhr
71,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,5075,0014:27
72,5076,0014:27
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2021 | 13:32
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Extension with the Bank of Montreal

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark Power" or the "Company") (TSX:SPG) today announced that the Bank of Montreal and Spark Power has agreed to extend the maturity date of its existing non-revolving term loan and revolving acquisition line to June 30, 2022. As a result, all amounts outstanding on these loans will again be presented as long-term liabilities in the Company's financial statements in relation to periods ended after the date of this extension, to the extent repayments are not then due within 12 months.

About Spark Power
Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries
Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635114/Spark-Power-Announces-Extension-with-the-Bank-of-Montreal

BANK OF MONTREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.