Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Extension with the Bank of Montreal

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark Power" or the "Company") (TSX:SPG) today announced that the Bank of Montreal and Spark Power has agreed to extend the maturity date of its existing non-revolving term loan and revolving acquisition line to June 30, 2022. As a result, all amounts outstanding on these loans will again be presented as long-term liabilities in the Company's financial statements in relation to periods ended after the date of this extension, to the extent repayments are not then due within 12 months.

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries

Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

dardila@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635114/Spark-Power-Announces-Extension-with-the-Bank-of-Montreal